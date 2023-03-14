Brantford roofing company fined $110,000 after worker fatally falls
Jackson Roofing & Son Contracting Inc. has been ordered to pay a $110,000 fine following a worker’s fatal fall.
On July 30, 2021, five workers were on the rooftop of a portable classroom at an elementary school, none of whom were wearing fall protection, nor were there guardrails or barriers, a news release from the provincial government said.
Two of the workers began unrolling a roll of membrane along the roof, during which time a worker began walking backwards towards the edge of the roof where they eventually fell, the province said.
“The worker, who was not wearing fall protection, fell 3.26 metres onto pavement,” the province said.
Jackson Roofing & Son Contracting Inc. entered a guilty plea in relation to the fatal fall and was convicted on Feb. 22, 2023.
The company was fined for failing to ensure that measures and procedures laid out by the Occupation Health and Safety Act were carried out at the workplace.
