A growing COVID-19 outbreak at a Brantford elementary school has prompted public health to advise the school to shut its doors until March.

In a letter sent to families of St. Peter Catholic Elementary School, the school’s principal said the Brant County Health Unit confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 connected to the school on Tuesday.

An outbreak had been declared at the school on Feb. 19. Four students have tested positive for the disease according to the latest update on the public health dashboard.

It is unclear how many new cases have been confirmed.

As a result, the school will remain closed from Wednesday until March 11 under directive from public health. The YMCA After School Child Care Program is also closed during this time

During the closure, students will switch to remote learning. The letter says that over the next few days, educators will be in touch with families about next steps.

A thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the school will take place before students and staff return for in-class instruction.

SCHOOL CLOSURE NOTICE: Under the direction of @BrantHealthUnit @stpcatholic has been ordered closed effective tomorrow 02/24/21. We apologize for the late communication and short notice for families. Read more: https://t.co/qdotuDXPjg pic.twitter.com/0AzrSzCN6L