Brantford school placed in lockdown after teen pulls knife: Police

Brantford police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old after the teen allegedly brandished a knife at a local high school.

Police said officers were called to Pauline Johnson Collegiate & Vocational School around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a teen with a knife at the school.

The school was placed into lockdown and the teen was arrested, police said.

Police said there were no injuries.

The teen has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.