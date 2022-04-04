Brantford signs twinning agreement with Ukrainian city

Brantford now has a sister city in Ukraine.

On Friday, Brantford signed a twinning agreement with Kamianets-Podilskyi.

It's a way for the Canadian city to offer a symbolic hand of friendship and provide practical support for those living in Ukraine.

"It's almost exactly the same size as Brantford," said Andy Straisfeld, who came up with idea. "Tears are not enough, and I said: 'Hey, why don't we give them a beacon of hope? Why don't we tell them there's home from there to here.'"

"This is the start of a long-lasting relationship between the two cities," said Brantford councillor John Utley.

The agreement, signed by mayors of both municipalities, allows them to work together in several areas.

That includes tourism, education and the environment.

"So not only will it be some concrete support for them, it could be financial assistance, or helping resettle refugees," said Brantford Mayor Ken Davis. "[It's] also them knowing that we have their back, so to speak."

Kamianets-Podilskyi is in southwest Ukraine, near the border of Moldova and Romania.

While Russian troops haven't invaded the area, the city has taken in more than 20,000 people who have fled from the eastern part of the country.

"That's one-fifth of their population," said Davis. "So they're struggling. We're hoping we can assist them."

"The main one, is if there are refugees that are forced out of Kamianets-Podilskyi, we want them to know that they have a home here," explained Utley.

A task force is now being set up to determine how Brantford can help their twin city.