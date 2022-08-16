Brantford speed enforcement pilot project reveals thousands of road violations per week

A speed enforcement pilot project for the City of Brantford revealed thousands of violations every week on two major roads during the month of May.

Automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices were installed on Wayne Gretzky Parkway north of Henry Street and Colborne Street east of Locks Road, according to a media release from the City of Brantford on Tuesday.

The city says the project ran at no cost for them from May 2-31.

In the 70 km/h zone of Wayne Gretzky Parkway, the device recorded 6,300 violations a week, which made up about 7.3 per cent of all traffic. The highest recorded speed was 131 km/h.

In the 50 km/h zone of Colborne Street, there were 16,500 violations a week, which made up 54.1 per cent of all traffic. The highest recorded speed was 128 km/h.

No speeding tickets were issued as part of the pilot project.

City staff will present a recommendation on how to implement ASE in Brantford, which will be considered by council next year.