Brantford teen caught going over 120km/h in a 60 zone

A 17-year-old from Brantford was caught driving over double the speed limit, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police.

According to OPP, the driver was stopped on Saturday on Pleasant Ridge Road in the County of Brant after being observed travelling 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The teen has been charged with:

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed

Speeding in excess of 50km/h over the speed limit.

DOUBLE THE SPEED LIMIT! A 17-year-old from Brantford was caught by #BrantOPP at more than twice the 60km/h speed limit on Pleasant Ridge Rd @BrantCommunity over the weekend.



This. Is. Unacceptable! #SlowDown ^cv pic.twitter.com/M6F87S5t9H