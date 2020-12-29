For those looking to get rid of their Christmas trees, the Brantford Twin Valley Zoo is offering them a solution.

Families can donate their tree for the animals at the zoo, who like to eat the pine needles and bark, or use them as shelter or furniture.

Trees must be free of tinsel and have all the decorations removed in order to be donated. They can be dropped off at 84 Langford Church Road in Brantford.

A number of zoos across the country and the world offer similar Christmas tree donation programs.