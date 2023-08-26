Brave act by family friend saves boy's life after car crashes into pedestrians in Orillia, aunt says

A young boy struck by a car alongside his mom, baby sister and family friend while waiting to cross the street in Orillia is on the mend after being airlifted to a children's hospital.

"He's in stable condition," said six-year-old Wyatt Thompson's aunt Andrea Thompson.

Wyatt was with his mother at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Thursday afternoon for his 11-week-old sister's check-up when they were struck from behind while waiting to cross Mississaga Street to their parked car.

The trio was joined by a family friend, who Thompson said noticed the car approaching and quickly reacted.

"She jumped in front, and if it wasn't for her, my nephew wouldn't be here," Thompson said. "He 100 per cent could have died."

Wyatt was transported to SickKids Hospital in Toronto to be treated for several injuries, including skull fractures, a vertebrae break, and lacerations to his liver and spleen. According to Thompson, the baby was uninjured because she was in a car seat. His mother and the family friend suffered minor injuries.

While police haven't laid any charges or confirmed the cause of the collision, Thompson said she learned it was due to driver error.

"The lady who hit him didn't know the difference between her gas and her brake and lost control of the vehicle," she said.

"I do feel sorry for her. I'm sure that it's a shock to have done that, but it's a shock for our family, right now just dealing with all of this, but we're just grateful everyone is alive," she added.

The Orillia woman noted Wyatt is awake and confused about what happened but continues to make his family smile with his silly jokes.

"He's being his typical self, which is great given everything he's been through," Thompson said.

"I do hope the driver is okay as well, but I hope she understands that she almost took four amazing people from us," she continued. "Pay attention to your surroundings."

Thompson said while most of Wyatt's injuries are self-healing, his recovery will take some time, adding he will miss the first day of school.

"He loves soccer and basketball and hockey. Hockey is probably his favourite thing, so hopefully, he will be able to be back on that rink this year," Thompson concluded.