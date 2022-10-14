Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets

Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a "physical altercation" between "multiple students."

"Mall security members gained control of the altercation after several minutes," EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.

No students or security guards were significantly injured, he said.

In videos purportedly of the incident, mall users shout and scream as violence erupts in the food court.

Fight at LD Mall today �� pt.1 pic.twitter.com/bzbObjtD4t

An estimated 150 students from a nearby school were there.

"I just saw like a bunch of people fighting and stuff and security guards getting attacked and stuff, it was wild," one teenager told CTV News Edmonton outside of the mall Friday.

"Security guards were getting beat up. There was one guy on three of them. It was a huge riot," another said.

Two separate groups of students told CTV News Edmonton that the fight started after one teenager used a racist slur against another.

As officers arrived Thursday, they saw "dozens of students streaming" out of the mall, Pattison said.

"To be clear, most of the students were not involved in the altercation; they were witnesses to the altercation," Pattison said.

The two tickets issued were for fighting in public.

Edmonton Public Schools in a statement said it was aware of a fight involving "some" M.E. LaZerte School students on Thursday at Londonderry Mall.

"This type of behaviour is against our Student Code of Conduct and is not tolerated in our schools. To protect student privacy, we cannot share what action the school is taking," spokesperson Veronica Jubinville wrote.

Londonderry Mall did not respond to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment.