Brazen home invasion in Bradford under investigation

Police are investigating a brazen home invasion in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe Police, officers responded to a rural property on Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Police say the suspects took off in a white mid-2000s BMW sedan.

They say no one was physically injured.

No other details were released.

In a release issued Thursday, police stated,"The investigation is in the early stages, and further information will be released when appropriate."

Police ask anyone with information, dash cam or security video or who witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers.