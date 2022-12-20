Brazen truck theft caught on camera in Barrie's south end

A brazen vehicle theft in Barrie's south end was caught on camera early Sunday morning when two people broke into Andreia Pacheco's Dodge Ram truck and, within minutes, sped away.

Pacheco said it wasn't until hours later that she found her driveway empty.

"We saw a lot of footprints," she said. "Two footprints that went around the car."

The Barrie woman said while the truck was a temporary rental, the uneasy feeling remains.

"It doesn't feel very safe in the sense that I feel very violated now. This is our home. It's a very safe community," she said.

However, since the start of December, several other trucks have been reported stolen in the city's south end.

On Wednesday, York Regional Police are expected to reveal the results of a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring, in which officers have recovered over 200 stolen vehicles.

It is unclear if the spike in thefts in Barrie is related.

Barrie police advise residents to consider covering the VIN on vehicles parked in driveways to prevent thefts.

Police also encourage vehicle owners to take extra precautions to prevent thefts amid a recent increase in stolen vehicles.

Police say thieves target newer, push-start vehicles "due to their ability to be reprogrammed."

They suggest parking in a garage or a well-lit area when possible, installing security cameras on the property, using a steering wheel locking device, or purchasing a device designed to protect key fobs.

"These Faraday boxes or pouches can be purchased online or in local stores and are another tool to prevent thefts," the police service noted in a post on Twitter.