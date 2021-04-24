Brazil leader says army could be called if lockdown chaos Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested that the army might be called into the streets to restore order if lockdown measures against COVID-19 that he opposes lead to chaos. Widespread power outage caused by transmission pole on fire: SaskPower A transmission pole on fire has caused a power outage in communities north and east of Saskatoon, according to SaskPower. Two-vehicle collision sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries One person has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision Sunday afternoon. Changes to the delivery of addictions services in Timmins generates positive results Since the fall, health officials in Timmins have been working to create a supportive environment for people struggling with addictions.