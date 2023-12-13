iHeartRadio

Brazil's Senate approves Lula ally as new Supreme Court justice


Brazil's Senate approved the appointment of Justice Minister Flavio Dino on Wednesday to take a seat on the country's Supreme Court. Dino, a former leftist state governor who cracked down on supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after they rampaged through government buildings last January, was approved for the court of 11 justices on a vote of 47-31.
