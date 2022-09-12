Break and enter suspect allegedly strikes police cruiser fleeing the scene

Chatham-Kent police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a home and struck a police cruiser when attempting to flee in a vehicle.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a break and enter under construction on Scane Road.

Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle when officers arrived, striking a police cruiser.

Police say a Stihl chainsaw and around 500 litres of gasoline were stolen from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).