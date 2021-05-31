Break-and-enter suspects tracked by Air 1 after driving down wrong side of highway while fleeing from police

Police say three suspects are on the lam after attempting to break into a West Vancouver home over the weekend, leading to a dangerous chase.

West Vancouver police said in a news release Monday the incident unfolded late Saturday night. Police were called at about 10 p.m. after a homeowner on Chartwell Drive reportedly heard someone trying to break down their front door.

The suspects didn't make it into the home and fled the area when the homeowner yelled out at them, police said. Officers then set up a containment area and found a suspect vehicle nearby.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene quickly, and police said they were spotted "driving extremely dangerously, at one point driving the wrong way on Highway 1" to avoid a roadblock.

Hoping to safely track the suspects, police say, Air 1 helicopter was brought in and officers saw the suspect vehicle going over the Lions Gate Bridge and into Stanley Park. Once there, the suspects reportedly left the vehicle and ran away.

Vancouver police joined the search, but the three individuals couldn't be found. Instead, the abandoned suspect vehicle was located and seized for investigation.

"We appreciate the assistance of Air 1 as well as members of the Vancouver Police Department," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in the news release.

"This was a dynamic situation with significant risk to the public, due to the extremely dangerous driving behaviour of the suspects. Having air support meant safely tracking the suspects movements, without increasing further risk."

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.