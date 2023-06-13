Break-and-enters won't break Timmins business, owner vows

Break-and-enters are continuing to plague businesses in the Timmins area.

This time, a local food stand has been broken into twice in the span of four days, just as its busy season comes into full swing.

Those taking a walk around Gillies Lake in the summertime are familiar with the inviting aroma of fresh poutine at bubbles fries. But the latest owner to take over the popular food stand said two recent break-ins have left her with a sour taste.

“It’s not right that I come up to my stand in the morning and I don’t feel, I feel, like, violated,” said Carole Saumur Beaulieu.

“Like, crazy violated. Not just that, I have blood on my tables in the morning, sometimes, I hate to put Javex on my picnic tables. It’s crazy to me.”

Only able to operate May through October, Beaulieu said profits are already slim. And having to spend around $3,000 on repairs and new locks, plus closing for police investigations, doesn’t help.

“I lost a whole day of, you know, probably about $1,000, give or take,” she said. “You know, that’s my bread and butter right there.”

Despite installing stronger locks and with plans to install gates, Beaulieu said she worries it won’t be enough to deter thieves.

She’s discouraged by the number of repeated break-ins other businesses in the area have been experiencing.

Not confident police can catch whoever did this, although they are investigating, Beaulieu said criminals only win if she gives up and shutters her business.

She intends to hold out as long as she can.

“Hopefully it’ll come to an end and, you know,” Beaulieu said.

“We’re all going to get a solution for this. But I’m not going nowhere and I’m not going to let it get me down.”

Crime is expected to be a major topic of discussion at an upcoming town hall meeting Thursday, which now has a larger venue in anticipation of a large turnout.

Beaulieu said she’ll be there to share her story.