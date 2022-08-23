Break-in and theft at Muskoka storage unit under investigation

Provincial police are investigating a break-in and theft at a storage facility in the District of Muskoka.

According to police, a suspect broke into a storage unit overnight on Aug. 18 at the Lindgren Mini Storage on Arrowhead Park Road in Huntsville.

Police say the suspect took an enduro motorcycle, table saw, and a tool chest containing various tools.

Video surveillance captured a grey or silver Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck with chrome rims at the facility at the time, believed to be the suspect vehicle.

Police urge anyone with information on this incident to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.