Break-in at Guelph daycare under investigation

(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

Guelph police are investigating a break-in at a daycare centre in the city's south end.

Staff of the daycare told police a door was forced open sometime between 1 p.m. on Sunday and 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Roughly $200 worth of items were reported stolen from the daycare.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.

