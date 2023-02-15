Thieves steal work truck, tools in overnight break-in at Hydro One
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Dufferin provincial police are investigating a break-and-enter to a business on C Line in Orangeville.
Police responded to the report of a break-in at Hydro One Tuesday morning.
They determined the theft occurred sometime between Monday at 11:40 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 a.m.
The unknown suspect(s) entered the private compound and stole a work truck and several power tools.
Officers located the Hydro One fleet truck a short time later.
Anyone with information regarding this break-and-enter or possible surveillance video is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
