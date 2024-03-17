Break-in at Kitchener dental clinic under investigation

The owner of Kitchener dental office says she feels angry and violated after an overnight break-in.

Surveillance video shows someone smashing the front door of the clinic near Victoria Street and Westmount Road around 10:30 p.m. on March 8.

The owner says the suspect used a heavy brick and was in and out within seven minutes.

They stole a laptop, a computer hard drive, around $20 in cash, a blood pressure monitor and two rolls of stamps.

“We feel angry, violated and saddened that members in our society have become so desperate and brazen to commit such an act,” the owner said in a message to CTV News.

Waterloo regional police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile another dental office in Waterloo was robbed the night before.

In an email, a spokesperson for dentalcorp said one of its practices in Waterloo was broken into on the night of March 7. A TV and other equipment were taken.

Both dental offices said they are beefing up security in response.

With reporting by Heather Senoran