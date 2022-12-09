iHeartRadio

Break-in at northern Ont. post office, mail stolen


Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The post office in Schumacher was broken into Thursday night and police officials say an undetermined amount of mail was taken.

Members of the Timmins Police forensics and criminal investigations team were deployed to collect evidence from the scene and a review of all video surveillance cameras in the area is underway.

Canada Post officials say they are looking into the matter. Anyone with information is asked to come forward or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

12