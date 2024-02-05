iHeartRadio

Break-in at place of worship in Maryhill under investigation


A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

Regional police are looking for the person who broke into a place of worship in Maryhill.

Police say a suspects broke into the building in the area of St. Charles Street East around 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

They stole an undisclosed amount of money and left.

Police believe it was a targeted incident and there is no safety risk to the community.

