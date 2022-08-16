Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in Abbotsford
Police in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
According to a statement released Tuesday, officers were called to a home on the 2700-block of Maple Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of an "unknown male" who tried to abduct the child.
"The child broke free and did not receive any injuries," according to the department.
While the investigation is in the early stages, no arrest has been made or suspects identified. The case is being handled by the Major Crimes Unit.
"The AbbyPD is releasing this preliminary information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity," the news release said.
Witnesses or those with dashcam or surveillance footage are urged to call 604-859-5225.
