Break-in causes estimated $28K in damage to Guelph businesses
Guelph police are investigating a break-in that caused an estimated $28,000 in damage to two businesses in the city's west end.
Officers were called to a business plaza on Silvercreek Parkway North near Willow Road around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. In a news release, police said someone broke in to the plaza's maintenance room, smashed a hole through a cinder block wall and gained access to a business.
Five large holes were smashed through the wall of that business to try to get into the one beside it, police said. The suspect was able to reach through the holes and steal more than $8,000 worth of products.
The damage to the maintenance room and businesses is worth more than $28,000, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
