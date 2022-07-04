Break-in foiled at Sask. RCMP station
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
A break-in was cut short at a Saskatchewan RCMP station over the weekend.
Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, while Ahtahkakoop RCMP officers were in the community, they received a report of a break-in at the local detachment.
Police believe the man broke in through a door, according to an RCMP news release.
Once inside, he encountered an on-duty gaurd in the detachment's cell block who alerted the officers.
The officers returned back to the station to find the man had left on foot.
He was later arrested with the help of Meadow Lake RCMP police dog services, according to police.
A 41-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering.
-
N.B. Woman shocked at four-year wait time to see dermatologistA Riverview, N.B., woman has written her MLA and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in hopes of having her voice heard over wait times to see specialists.
-
Offload delays see ambulances line up in front of Guelph hospitalThere were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies in Guelph for a short period on Monday, as paramedics waited outside the hospital to offload patients.
-
Cyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in downtown VictoriaA webcam captured the horrifying moment a cyclist was struck in downtown Victoria on Tuesday.
-
-
Alberta announces 9 additional ambulances for Calgary, EdmontonThe province is hoping the addition of nine more ambulances will help ease the strain on Alberta's health-care system.
-
'A sharp pain we're still processing': Chief's update on officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shootoutOne week after a failed bank robbery in Greater Victoria that left two suspects dead and six officers injured, the chief of the Saanich Police told reporters supports were being made available to all officers as three recover in hospital.
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial policeA string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-
-
Jane Goodall to attend planting of 10 millionth tree in SudburyRenowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be in Greater Sudbury on Thursday to mark a major milestone in the city's regreening efforts.