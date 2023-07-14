Break-in, hate-motivated vandalism at Kitchener elementary school under investigation

Waterloo regional police are looking into a break-in at a Kitchener elementary school they say included hate-motivated vandalism.

According to a police news release, the break-in happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at John Paul II Catholic Elementary School.

The suspect or suspects allegedly smashed a window in a door to a portable unit and then damaged school property.

Police say the vandalism included hate-motivated writing and symbols.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact The Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.