Break-in interrupted by homeowners in Mono Township

Police hope to identify a man accused of a break-in that was interrupted by the homeowners in Mono Township.

The OPP says the homeowners reported seeing a man running out of their Riverside Drive house through the garage after they remotely opened the garage door Saturday evening.

Police describe the suspect as being five feet 10 inches to six feet tall with an average build. They say he was wearing a faded red or orange hoody with the hood pulled over his head, grey pants and a ball cap.

According to officers, the suspect took off with cash and jewelry.

They ask residents in the Riverside Drive area to check their surveillance footage for someone matching the suspect's description.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.