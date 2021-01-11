Winnipeg police officers said part of Stradbrook Avenue was closed on Sunday night due to a break and enter in the area.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported Stradbrook was closed between Wellington Crescent and Osborne Street. The streets have since reopened.

Police said this closure was in response to a report, which came in around 6:12 p.m., that a man had broken into a home in the 500 block of Stradbrook Avenue. Officers said there were concerns this man was armed with firearms.

Police noted the suspect and complainant know each other.

After getting to the scene, police took a 31-year-old man into custody. However, they did not find any guns.

The suspect has been charged with break and enter with intent – dwelling house. This charge has not been proven in court.

- With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos.