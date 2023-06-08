Break-in reported at Wendy’s in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help after a break-in at a Wallaceburg fast food restaurant.

Officers are investigating the break-in that occurred Thursday morning at Wendy’s restaurant on McNaughton Ave.

If you have any information to assist this investigation, contact Const. Phenix at sommer.phenix@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.