Break-in suspect allegedly found in stolen vehicle in Guelph
A man accused of breaking and entering is now facing additional charges after police say he was found passed out in a stolen vehicle.
Guelph police were notified around 7:45 a.m. Saturday about a man slumped over in a running vehicle on Ontario Street.
Police say they recognized the vehicle as it had been involved in a break-in at the Wilson Street Parkade earlier that morning.
The man was woken up by officers and showed signs of impairment by drugs, according to a news release.
Police say they found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a wallet with IDs in several names. They also determined the vehicle was stolen that morning from a downtown business.
A 34-year-old Guelph man has been charged with breaking and entering, operation while impaired, possessing controlled substances, several counts of possessing stolen property, and two counts of breaching court orders.
