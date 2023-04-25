Break-in suspect confronted by employee drops stolen items and flees Huntsville business
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police in Huntsville are investigating a break-in at a downtown business over the weekend.
Police say an employee confronted the suspect leaving the Main Street business early Saturday morning with stolen items.
They say the man dropped everything and ran southbound on Brunel Road.
Police say while he didn't make off with anything, he did cause damage to the business.
Responding officers and the K9 unit were unable to locate the suspect.
He is described as a white man, five feet eight-to-10-inches tall, with a bulky build. He wore black pants, black shoes, gloves, and a black sweater or coat with the hood up.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.
