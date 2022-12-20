Break-in suspect flees construction site, injured by collision with cruiser: WRPS
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say was fleeing from a construction site, collided with one of their cruisers, and needed to be taken to the hospital.
The reported incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the area of King and Andrew Streets in Kitchener.
Police say they arrived to the reported break and enter in progress at a construction site, and found a man trying to run away.
They add that when an officer tried to block the fleeing suspect with their marked cruiser, the suspect made contact with the front of the vehicle. The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with breaking and entering as well as possession of stolen property under $5,000.
