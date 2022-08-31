Break-in suspect found hiding in flower bed outside Chatham home

A 33-year-old man is facing break-in and theft charges after police say they found him hiding in a flower bed outside a Chatham home.

On Tuesday morning, Chatham-Kent police responded to a business on Queen Street in Chatham in regards to a break and enter that had occurred over night.

Officers say the suspect had forced open a bay door and once inside stole over $20,000 worth of equipment. The suspect also stole a pickup truck that was parked inside the business. The truck was recovered by police shortly after at a residence on Richmond St.

Soon after the incident, police responded to another break and enter at a residence on Raleigh Street.

Officers found the home to be insecure and learned that the suspect had fled prior to their arrival. The suspect was located shortly after hiding in a flowerbed.

Police say they searched the residence that had been entered and located thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen tools, some of which were from the break and enter on Queen Street.

The keys for the stolen truck were also located inside. Members of the CKPS Intelligence Unit attended and assisted with the retrieval of the stolen property.

The 33-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including two counts of breaking and entering, theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break in instruments. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.