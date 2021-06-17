Break-in suspect found hiding in washing machine, Orillia OPP says

Two Orillia residents face multiple charges following a complaint that two individuals broke into a home in the city's west end on Wednesday evening, one allegedly armed with a knife.

Provincial police say the incident happened around the dinner hour at a residence on Walker Avenue. They say the suspects took off, leaving police to search the area.

OPP says officers found one suspect, along with some fentanyl, inside a washing machine in a unit he allegedly broke into while trying to evade police. The second suspect was also found hiding inside a unit, police say.

A 27-year-old man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, break and enter, theft, among others.

While police charged a 39-year-old man with break and enter, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men were also charged with failing to comply with a release order.