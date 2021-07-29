Break-in suspect in northern Ontario tried to flee by crawling through ceiling, falls into the hands of police

A suspect in a Temiskaming Shores break-in learned the hard way this week that walking on ceiling tiles is a bad way to try and escape police.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 2 a.m. on July 29 about a break and enter in progress at a Main Street business.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a perpetrator broke into a business and was still inside," police said in a news release Thursday.

"The individual attempted to flee the scene by crawling into the ceiling. A short time after, the accused fell through the tiles and was immediately arrested by police."

A search of the 36-year-old suspect also yielded illegal drugs, police said.

"The accused was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure," the release said.

The accused is now charged with break and enter, mischief, failing to comply with a probation order, theft and drug trafficking. The suspect was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores.