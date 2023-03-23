Break-in suspect was also wanted Canada-wide, Surrey RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey say a man they arrested last week for breaking into a home was also wanted by Burnaby RCMP, New Westminster police and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Sean Trevor Cuddeford was arrested on outstanding warrants from those jurisdictions – including one Canada-wide warrant – on March 16, according to a news release issued by Surrey RCMP Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a reported break-in in progress on 103A Avenue near 140 Street shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The home was unoccupied, and the suspect was seen on video, according to RCMP.

"Police arrived on scene quickly and contained the residence," police said in the release.

"The suspect exited through a window and attempted to flee on foot. The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service was on scene and assisted with taking the suspect into custody."

The 36-year-old Cuddeford has been charged with breaking and entering and obstructing a peace officer, and is being held in custody while he awaits his next court appearance, police said.

"The offender is alleged to have committed serious offences in multiple jurisdictions and will now be brought before the courts," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in the release.

"His arrest can be attributed directly to the quick, co-ordinated response of our frontline officers and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service."