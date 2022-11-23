Break-in suspects caught in Fort Macleod, truck stolen from Medicine Hat recovered

An investigation into a break-in at a business in a southern Alberta town led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a significant haul of stolen goods.

RCMP were called to the business in Fort Macleod shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a break-and-enter and spotted a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 fleeing the scene.

After an initial attempt to stop the truck was unsuccessful, officers pursued the vehicle until the two suspects ditched it and attempted to run off.

RCMP members, including police dog Monty, gave chase and the suspects were arrested.

Further investigation determined the Dodge Ram had been reported stolen in Medicine Hat and that the suspects were in possession of a large amount of property that had been stolen throughout southern Alberta.

The two suspects — 50-year-old David Archibald Hearn of Fort Macleod and 31-year-old Kristy Leanne Miller of Redcliff — have both been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Break-and-enter to a business with intent; and,

Flight from police.

Investigators believe at least one other person was involved in the break-ins.

Hearn and Miller have both been released from custody ahead of their appearances in Fort Macleod provincial court on Nov. 23.