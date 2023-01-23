Break-ins are on the rise in Timmins; police say

Timmins Police Service officials said they're noticing the number of break and enters in the city is on the rise compared to last year.

Last January, they said there were sixteen compared to this January, when there have been twenty-two so far.

Marc Depatie, the communications coordinator for Timmins Police Service, told CTV News that officers did manage to arrest four persons over the weekend that were linked to two separate incidents; one at a local restaurant and the other at an industrial supply company.

"Thankfully a lot of businesses and a lot of residences have closed circuit television equipment at their residences or at their place of business," said Depatie.

“This is a tremendous investigative tool that we use to identify, locate and charge the persons responsible for these break and enters.”

Depatie said the last time the number of break and enters was this high was in January 2021 when there were 25 and four persons charged.