Break-ins are on the rise in Timmins; police say
Timmins Police Service officials said they're noticing the number of break and enters in the city is on the rise compared to last year.
Last January, they said there were sixteen compared to this January, when there have been twenty-two so far.
Marc Depatie, the communications coordinator for Timmins Police Service, told CTV News that officers did manage to arrest four persons over the weekend that were linked to two separate incidents; one at a local restaurant and the other at an industrial supply company.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"Thankfully a lot of businesses and a lot of residences have closed circuit television equipment at their residences or at their place of business," said Depatie.
“This is a tremendous investigative tool that we use to identify, locate and charge the persons responsible for these break and enters.”
Depatie said the last time the number of break and enters was this high was in January 2021 when there were 25 and four persons charged.
-
Power outage closes all Kitchener public librariesAll Kitchener Public Library locations have been closed due to a power outage impacting the central library and library systems.
-
Alberta Health Services says network outage was caused by routine maintenanceAlberta Health Services says a network outage at hospitals and other clinical settings earlier this week was caused by a routine maintenance change that was made to the system.
-
Halifax police looking for man expected to testify at William Sandeson murder trialPolice in Halifax have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man scheduled to appear as a witness in an ongoing murder trial.
-
Sask. Ronald McDonald House gets $225K donationThe Saskatoon Knights of Columbus has donated $225,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
-
How Vancouver is celebrating Scotland’s national poet for 264th Robert Burns DayVancouverites are celebrating the life and legacy of Scotland’s most famous poet, exactly 264 years after Robert Burns was born.
-
OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robberyHuron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.
-
Police issue public safety alert, fake oxycodone pills may be in circulationWindsor police say fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl may be in circulation in the city.
-
Nova Scotia housing officials promise new policy to address conflicts of interestNova Scotia's Housing Department says a new policy will address issues of conflicts of interest highlighted in a recent auditor general's report.
-
Two Kitchener schools to be impacted by bus cancellationsThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said due to temporary staffing shortages related to illness and the impact on service, two school bus routes have been temporarily cancelled.