Break-ins at Pembroke, Ont. Catch the Ace kiosk force shut down

After multiple break-ins, the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says it has been forced to close its drive-thru ticket kiosk for its Catch the Ace lottery.

The remote ticket-purchasing kiosk has been broken into twice over the last two weeks, the first incident happening sometime between June 21 and 25, according to police.

"The last week of June, the drive thru kiosk was broken into," says Leigh Costello, community fundraising specialist with the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation.

"We had a small amount of cash stolen as well as the sales tablet that we use, printer, and some minor damage was done as well to the kiosk."

The Catch the Ace lottery is popular in the Ottawa Valley and only grows more exciting as the jackpot rises each week.

Currently, in week 11, the jackpot has reached $25,000.

Thieves came back for more between July 5 and 8.

"Less than two weeks later, we had a second break-in at the kiosk, same situation," Costello tells CTV News. "We felt like it was our only option to close."

Between the stolen cash, equipment, and property damage done, the hospital is out more than $5,000.

The kiosk was set up for those unable to navigate the Catch the Ace website. Roughly 100 people attended the kiosk each week to purchase tickets.

Now tickets are only available online at www.PRHcatchtheace.ca or in-person at select local businesses: Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), The Shoe Lounge and Bumpy Roads Studio.

"We've got a nice secure location here, so we're happy to be a supporter of the hospital foundation and sell tickets for as long as we need to," says Cara Ray, manager at Cork Culture.

Police are currently investigating the break-ins. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the OPP at 613-732-3332, or call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 613-735-8477.

"Stealing from a charity just hurts the whole community, from any charity," says Costello.

"We hope that whoever did this, I'm sure they're in dire straights and we hope they get the help they need."