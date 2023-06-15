Breakfast booze? Calgary bars can begin serving drinks at 8 a.m. during Stampede 2023

Those taking part in Stampede festivities will be able to start draining drinks an hour earlier.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) announced on Thursday that bars, lounges and taprooms across Calgary will have the option of beginning liquor service starting at 8 a.m. during the 2023 Stampede.

The blanket approval also applies to convention centres.

Closing hours for liquor service are not changing and all other rules around liquor service will remain in effect.

There will also be, however, changes on July 7 to coincide with the Stampede Parade, which allows establishments to start serving booze as of 7 a.m.

Private events that get approval from AGLC can start serving as early as 6:30 a.m., but hours for those special events are determined on a case-by-case basis.

The 2023 Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.