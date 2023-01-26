'Breaking' news: Leamington family cracks open supersized egg

The owners of a Leamington farm finally cracked open their egg-stra ordinary find.

The Jason and Corrie Adamson, who own Simpson Orchards, said goodbye to the egg they named Eugene and cracked it open live on Facebook on Wednesday.

Inside they found a yolk and a second full egg.

“I'm kinda happy to crack it open and finally see what's inside,” said Corrie Adamson. “We'll probably feed it to the dog. Unless Jason wants it.”

Jason Adamson said he might try it.

“We'll scramble it first and maybe I'll have half and the dog can have the other half,” said Adamson.

The large egg was found in the chicken coop in early January.

It weighed 175 grams.

Since our original story ran, many visited Simpson Orchard to catch a glimpse.

After breaking open both eggs the Adamson's were unclear on what they would do with the two yolks.

With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.