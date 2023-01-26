'Breaking' news: Leamington family cracks open supersized egg
The owners of a Leamington farm finally cracked open their egg-stra ordinary find.
The Jason and Corrie Adamson, who own Simpson Orchards, said goodbye to the egg they named Eugene and cracked it open live on Facebook on Wednesday.
Inside they found a yolk and a second full egg.
“I'm kinda happy to crack it open and finally see what's inside,” said Corrie Adamson. “We'll probably feed it to the dog. Unless Jason wants it.”
Jason Adamson said he might try it.
“We'll scramble it first and maybe I'll have half and the dog can have the other half,” said Adamson.
The large egg was found in the chicken coop in early January.
It weighed 175 grams.
Since our original story ran, many visited Simpson Orchard to catch a glimpse.
After breaking open both eggs the Adamson's were unclear on what they would do with the two yolks.
With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.
-
Canada’s second infant safe surrender site coming to rural Manitoba fire hallA fire hall in a rural Manitoba community is set to become home to the country’s second safe surrender site for infants.
-
Progress being made in Eagle's Nest mine in Ring of FireIt was a packed house inside the Holiday Inn on Thursday as Ring of Fire Metals CEO Stephen Flewelling addressed the Sudbury crowd via Zoom.
-
-
Report shows Halifax's 2022 rental vacancy rate second lowest in CanadaA new report shows the rental market in Nova Scotia has been hit hard with increased demand and short supply.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogsA chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
-
Eastern Ontario towns not immune to vehicle thefts, OPP warnsThieves are targeting vehicles in rural areas and towns along major highway corridors, as car thefts continue their upward rise.
-
Oscar-nominated director draws on his Kitchener rootsChris Williams reflects on his childhood in Kitchener, Ont. and the story behind the Netflix film "The Sea Beast", which has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category.
-
Advertising campaign calling Toronto transit 'the relaxing choice' planned months in advance, TTC saysAmid a rash of violent incidents on TTC property, some riders are questioning the transit system’s “relaxing” branding strategy.
-
Idea for Winnipeg-Ukraine humanitarian fund welcomed, advocates suggest using dollars closer to homeA Winnipeg councillor's idea to create a humanitarian fund to help Ukraine is being praised by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress as it urges the city to consider using the dollars closer to home.