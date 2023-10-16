Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

Israeli forces, supported by U.S. warships, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighbourhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TO VISIT ISRAEL WEDNESDAY, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANNOUNCES

TEL AVIV -- President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for the U.S. ally amid concerns the Israel-Hamas war could become a larger regional conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

Biden will then go to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Blinken's announcement followed hours of talks with Israeli officials, as well as an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire, Blinken also said the U.S. and Israel had agreed to develop a plan to enable humanitarian aid from donor nations to reach civilians in Gaza, "including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way."

"We share Israel's concern that Hamas may seize or destroy aid entering Gaza or otherwise prevent it from reaching the people who need it," Blinken said.

IRAN WARNS OF POSSIBLE PREEMPTIVE ACTION AS GAZA GROUND OFFENSIVE NEARS

JERUSALEM -- Iran's foreign minister has warned that "preemptive action is possible" if Israel moves closer to its looming ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The comments by Hossein Amirabdollahian follow a pattern of escalating rhetoric from Iran, whose theocracy provides support to Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel cannot "do whatever it wants in Gaza and then go after other resistance groups after it's done with Gaza," he told state television. "Therefore any preemptive action is possible in the coming hours."

He did not elaborate on what form any action might take.

"If the limited and extremely tight windows of opportunity available to the United Nations and political actors are not used over the coming hours, opening new fronts against the Zionist regime is inevitable," he said.

UN HUMANITARIAN CHIEF PUSHES FOR AID TO BE ALLOWED INTO GAZA

UNITED NATIONS -- Calling this "the worst of times," the UN humanitarian chief said the United Nations is in "deep discussions" with the Israelis, Egyptians and others about getting aid through the Rafah crossing, "hugely helped" by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who has been travelling in the region.

Martin Griffiths, who is heading to Cairo on Tuesday "to try to help in the negotiations," said in an interview with the UN Monday that he was hoping for "some good news" soon.

Griffiths said the UN's "overwhelming priority" is to get access to Gaza, saying humanitarian rules of war are being violated.

"You cannot ask people to move out of harm's way without assisting them to do it," by providing safe places and humanitarian aid, and right now Israel has not made these provisions for Gazans moving from the north to the south, Griffiths said.

He also called for the immediate release of all hostages taken from Israel, many of them children, women, the elderly and the sick, which he said is "unacceptable" and illegal.

AIR RAID SIRENS PUNCTUATE BLINKEN'S RETURN TO ISRAEL

TEL AVIV -- Air raid sirens interrupted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's return to Israel three times on Monday, twice as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet for discussions over Israel's war with Hamas.

The sirens signalling incoming rocket fire followed by the loud booms of Iron Dome air defences intercepting rockets underscored an often-daily reality for Israelis, especially in the past week.

Blinken and his team got their first taste of the warning system and Iron Dome response as they drove from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, minutes after sirens sounded in both cities causing motorists to pull over and take cover.

Blinken's motorcade did not slow or alter its route but sped quickly to the Israeli Ministry of Defense as motorists on the shoulders of the road returned to their vehicles.

Later, Blinken and his aides were meeting Netanyahu and his war cabinet at the prime minister's office when sirens sounded again. Blinken, Netanyahu and the others took shelter in a bunker, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Others huddled in defence ministry stairwells until the all clear was given.

ISRAEL HITS SOUTHERN GAZA WITH MORE AIR STRIKES

RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- Israeli air strikes continue to lay waste to Gaza, hitting homes sheltering people seeking safer ground and wiping out 18 members of the same family.

Three families who had fled Gaza City were in a house that was struck early Monday in the southern city of Rafah. The attack killed a dozen people and left nine buried in the rubble, according to surviving family members.

A vast crater marked where the building had stood.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of the besieged Gaza Strip, the bodies of 18 members of the Ghabayen family were loaded onto a truck.

"This is an entire family," said Mustafa Ghabayen, a relative. "Eighteen martyrs and three are still under the rubble."

PUTIN URGES PEACE IN PHONE CALL WITH NETANYAHU

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his desire for peace between Israel and the Palestinians in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin said Monday.

The Kremlin said Putin also urged a quick end to hostilities in earlier calls to Egyptian, Iranian, Syrian and Palestinian leaders.

Speaking to Netanyahu, Putin expressed his "sincere condolences" to the families and friends of deceased Israelis and emphasized "his strong rejection and condemnation of any actions that victimize the civilian population."

The Kremlin said Putin reiterated his desire for "a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION VOWS TO TRIPLE AID TO GAZA

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that the European Union will this week send two humanitarian aid flights to Palestinians in Gaza via Egypt.

She said the Commission has tripled humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza to 75 million euros (US$79 million) and would "keep working with our partners in the region to assess and address the needs on the ground."

Von der Leyen denounced the "heinous" Hamas attacks and said "Israel has the right to defend itself in line with humanitarian international law."

The Commission head was speaking in Tirana at the end of a summit with Western Balkan leaders.

FORENSIC TEAMS STRUGGLE TO IDENTIFY THOSE KILLED IN HAMAS ATTACKS

Some 400 of the 950 Israeli civilian bodies sent to the National Center of Forensic Medicine following the Hamas attacks remain unidentified, the head of the center said Monday.

"The amount of charred bodies that we receive now, the proportion is high," Dr. Chen Kugel said. "I don't know how long it will take."

He said they were DNA, dental records and CT scans to help identify the dead.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, the vast majority civilians, in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched counter strikes.

PENTAGON SENDS DEPLOYMENT NOTICES TO 2,000 U.S. TROOPS

The Pentagon has sent "prepare to deploy" orders to about 2,000 U.S. troops to be ready to respond to the Israel-Hamas war, two U.S. officials said on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been announced yet.

The troops would cover a variety of support roles, such as additional medical support or explosive ordnance support, such as providing additional security at gate crossings, one of the officials said.

They would not be sent to Israel but could be sent to countries in the region, one of the officials said. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the orders.

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report

SHIN BET HEAD TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR NO WARNING BEFORE HAMAS ATTACK

The head of Israel's Shin Bet security service has taken responsibility for the bloody Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that killed over 1,400 Israelis.

In a message sent to Shin Bet workers and their families over the weekend, Ronen Bar wrote that "despite a number of actions we took, unfortunately, on Saturday we were unable to create enough early warning to prevent the attack."

"As the person at the head of the organization, the responsibility for that is on me," he added. "There will be time for investigation -- now is a time for war."

The letter was obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

The Shin Bet leads Israel's efforts to track and monitor Palestinian militants. The Israeli news site Ynet has reported that on the eve of the attack, Bar was summoned to the office because of abnormal activity detected in Gaza. But officials believed that only a limited attack would take place, according to the report.

HEZBOLLAH SAYS IT ATTACKED ISRAELI POSITION NEAR LEBANON

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says its fighters have targeted an Israeli position along the border directly hitting a Merkava tank.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the Sunday evening attack hit an Israeli position near the Lebanese border village of Duhaira. It gave no other details about the attack.

EU LEADERS TO MEET TO DISCUSS ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Tuesday as concern mounts that the war between Israel and Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe and bring more refugees in search of sanctuary.

The leaders will also attempt to restore some order after a series of social media messages, statements and visits by EU officials sowed confusion about the 27-nation bloc's intentions after Hamas attacked southern Israel.

"The conflict could have major security consequences for our societies," EU Council President Charles Michel said Monday as he announced the video summit. The meeting will also focus on getting aid to civilians and working with other countries in the region to stop tensions from spreading.

AID GROUP'S MEDICAL PERSONNEL STAY IN NORTHERN GAZA

The aid group Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, says many of its personnel in northern Gaza have decided to stay in hospitals to continue to treat the wounded.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed," said Claire Magone, general director of MSF France, in a video statement. "There are no more painkillers now. Our staff tells us about the wounded screaming in pain, the injured, the sick who cannot get to the hospital, and the terror of finding themselves bombed in a few hours."

"Dying under bombs in Gaza cannot be the only option left to people.



Hospitals are overwhelmed. There are no more painkillers.



Our staff tell us about wounded people screaming in pain, and people who can't get to the hospital."



- Claire Magone, General Director MSF France pic.twitter.com/bpHlGBUAOB

She said the situation in southern Gaza is also difficult. "People are crowded into makeshift precarious camps, where access to water and food is extremely problematic," she said. "Our teams report that accessing water is difficult, and is getting worse by the hour. Gaza's water shortage has now reached a critical threshold."

HEZBOLLAH SAYS IT HAS ATTACKED ISRAELI BORDER POSTS

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says its fighters have targeted five Israeli posts along the border in the country's south.

Hezbollah said in a terse statement that various types of "direct weapons" were used in the late Monday afternoon attack.

Hezbollah fighters have been destroying surveillance cameras placed on Israeli posts along the border amid heightening tensions.

BLINKEN MEETS WITH ISRAELI OFFICIAL FOR SECOND TIME IN A WEEK

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has renewed pledges of American support for Israel in its war against Hamas as he returned to the country for the second time in less than a week.

In Jerusalem on Monday to consult with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, Blinken also briefed them about discussions he had with Arab leaders on the conduct of the war and the need to protect civilians.

Blinken "underlined his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas' terrorism and reaffirmed U.S. determination to provide the Israeli government with what it needs to protect its citizens," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken also discussed U.S. efforts with the UN and others to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians, and the U.S. commitment to helping in attempts to rescue nearly 200 hostages held by Hamas.

Blinken arrived after a six-nation tour of Arab states during which he heard the concerns of Arab leaders about an impending Israeli ground invasion of Gaza causing a humanitarian catastrophe for Palestinians and possibly igniting a broader regional conflict.

After visiting Israel last Thursday to express U.S. solidarity, Blinken toured the region, meeting with the leaders of Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, all of whom have said civilians must be protected and given assistance to survive the Israeli operation.

As those concerns have grown, the U.S. has also stepped up its emphasis on the importance of Israel respecting the laws of war regarding the treatment of civilians as it pursues Hamas. Blinken and other U.S. officials have been exploring ideas on setting up safe zones in the Gaza Strip and ensuring that badly needed humanitarian supplies reach civilians there.

Blinken has twice extended his diplomatic mission and plans to return to Jordan after his visit to Israel.

AID GROUP'S MEDICAL PERSONNEL STAY PUT IN NORTHERN GAZA

The aid group Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, says many of its personnel in northern Gaza have decided to stay in hospitals to continue to treat the wounded.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed," said Claire Magone, general director of MSF France, in a video statement. "There are no more painkillers now. Our staff tells us about the wounded screaming in pain, the injured, the sick who cannot get to the hospital, and the terror of finding themselves bombed in a few hours."

She said the situation in southern Gaza is also difficult. "People are crowded into makeshift precarious camps, where access to water and food is extremely problematic," she said. "Our teams report that accessing water is difficult, and is getting worse by the hour. Gaza's water shortage has now reached a critical threshold."

TWO PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS GO TO THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL

The UN Security Council is set to vote Monday evening on duelling proposed resolutions on the Israel-Hamas war. A Russian proposal calls for a cease-fire while a Brazilian draft seeks "humanitarian pauses" to let aid flow and urges Israel to rescind its order for an evacuation of northern Gaza.

Either draft, if adopted, would mark the first collective statement on the war from the UN's most powerful organ.

Both draft resolutions, obtained by The Associated Press, call for releasing all hostages. In somewhat different language, both also condemn violence toward civilians, express concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and seek the provision of food, fuel and other aid.

But the differences are significant. Ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in response to Hamas' attack earlier this month, Russia's proposed resolution calls for a "humanitarian cease-fire." The Brazilian draft instead calls for "humanitarian pauses" and encourages establishing aid corridors and a notification mechanism to protect UN facilities and humanitarian sites and aid convoys.

Brazil's draft presses Israel to call off its evacuation order -- which the UN and aid groups have said would cause immeasurable human suffering -- while Russia's proposal speaks of "creating conditions for the safe evacuation of civilians in need."

The council has become increasingly divided on many issues amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia is a veto-wielding member. Brazil, a two-year member without a veto, currently holds the rotating presidency.