Breakthrough leads to arrest three years after random kidnapping in southern Manitoba

More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.

RCMP got an emergency call on the morning of June 23, 2019, from a homeowner who said an injured 16-year-old girl had shown up at their door saying she had just escaped an abduction.

Mounties said the girl had been walking her dog on a road southeast on Landmark, Man. when a man driving a pickup truck stopped and asked if she needed a ride. When she said no the man pulled out a knife, forced her into the backseat of the truck, and drove away.

As the man came to a dead end in the road and began to slow down, the girl managed to escape and run to the nearest home and call police.

Though police searched, the man was not found. Five days after the kidnapping, Steinbach RCMP said the truck had been found abandoned in a ditch.

"It was later determined it was stolen out of Ile des Chênes on June 23 – the same day as the kidnapping," said Insp. Tim Arseneault, with RCMP's major crime services.

"Officers combed the truck for evidence and were able to connect this vehicle to the kidnapping but could not directly link it to any suspect."

It left RCMP at a dead end in the investigation, stalling it for more than a year.

"We finally got the break we needed," Arseneault said.

In 2022, an unknown fingerprint found in the truck finally hit a match. Arseneault said this led investigators to a witness who was able to give RCMP a statement and more information to follow.

This led investigators to make an arrest on Jan. 10, 2023. Hercules Nicholas Chief, 24 from Steinbach, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, and theft of a truck.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Mounties say the girl did not know the man and investigators have not been able to identify a motive behind the kidnapping, which they say appears to be 'completely random.'

"It almost seems to be a wrong place, wrong time crime of opportunity," he said. "There's been no specific intent that we've been able to identify even through statements."

The arrest comes more than three and a half years after the kidnapping.

"It was a long time, and it was very frustrating for investigators as well," Arseneault said. "You don't hear about these types of actual kidnappings – stranger on a stranger with no apparent connection. So it was very concerning."

Arseneault said the victim of the kidnapping helped investigators identify the man, and was later told he had been arrested and charged.

"She was very relieved. She was emotional, very thankful for it," Arseneault said, highlighting the girl's bravery throughout the entire ordeal.

"She showed incredible courage escaping the vehicle and getting help. It has no doubt been a very difficult time knowing the assailant remained at large. But it is our hope that this arrest does bring a small amount of closure."

Arseneault said as of Thursday, Chief remains in custody.