'Breastmilk is pretty magical!': Calgary company helps families prolong the magic through freeze-drying

Breastmilk doesn’t just provide all the nutrients a baby needs, experts say it can also lower the risk of certain infections and diseases, which is why more parents are looking at ways to give it to their children as they get older.

One option is through a Calgary company that provides freeze-drying services.

"Moms send us their frozen breast milk, we turn it into powder and give it back to them," explained Janna Hattingh, founder and owner of Boobyfood.

Hattingh started the business in 2018 after having her first son. She wanted a way to continue giving him the nutrients and antibodies of her breastmilk, and also didn’t want her frozen supply to expire and be wasted.

"Use the supply you have," said Hattingh. "You worked hard for that!”

PRESERVING NUTRIENTS

Lactation consultant Leanne Rzepa said freeze-drying preserves many of the nutrients and antibodies in breastmilk much longer than other methods.

"In the freezer it’s good for three months and in the deep-freezer it’s good for 12 months. Freeze-drying is a really good alternative to use it whenever you want," said Rzepa.

Hattingh recommends her clients use their freeze-dried breastmilk within three to five years.

The powder can be used as formula to make bottles or can be added to food.

"My older son calls it adding ‘cheese’," said Stephanie Hornick.

She sprinkles the freeze-dried breastmilk on her two-and-a-half-year-old and 11 month-old’s breakfasts every day.

"Breastmilk is pretty magical. So to be able to capture that magic and be able to keep using it… why not keep it as long as I can?"

Experts tout breastmilk for its nutrients and antibodies.

"Breastfed babies have lower rates of ear infections, asthma, allergies, diabetes and obesity later in life," Rzepa explained those are just some of the benefits.

"If a mom comes down with a cold or a flu, even before she shows symptoms her milk will start filling with more antibodies to protect the infant."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic Rzepa said she has noticed a lot more clients wanting to extend these benefits.

"At least 50 per cent or more of the clientele that I'm working with are looking at continuing."

Health Canada and World Health Organization recommend exclusive breast milk feeding for the first six months with continued breastfeeding up to two years and beyond. The world average for breastfeeding is about four years-old.

Rzepa said many of her clients are either choosing to breastfeed their children longer or are storing their breastmilk and using it in a bottle or in food.

"As much as extended breastfeeding is becoming more normalized, this is a way, even if that made you feel a bit uncomfortable, you have a way to still give them those nutrients," said Hornick who is happy to have chosen freeze-drying.

"My husband and I, we talked about the space it was taking up in our freezer, and what would you pay to give your kids a superfood on that day they're sick," she explained.

That's invaluable to our family."

It’s costs about $250 for the first 100 ounces and Boobyfood provides a discount after that.

“A lot of moms that are able to get their baby food service either partially or fully covered by insurance,” explained Hattingh.

She said Boobyfood gets inquiries from parents around the world and has served some of them as well.

"In the United State’s the FDA does not regulate any breast milk freeze drying companies or services," she explained.

"In Canada, before we could operate we had to go through Health Canada first before Alberta Health Services would allow us to operate and we currently work with Canadian Food Inspection Agency as well."

She said one mother even flew to Calgary from China for the service.

"When the bottle stage is over it doesn't have to end your breastfeeding journey, you can still give your babies the huge benefits of your own breast milk."

