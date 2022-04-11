Breath test could diagnose military members with repetitive blast injury

Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute along with scientists from Defence Research and Development Canada, have developed a breath test that could be used to diagnose repetitive blast injury.

According to Dr. Douglas Fraser, a scientist at Lawson and professor at Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, it can result from a mild traumatic brain injury from changes in pressure that happens during explosions.

“Pressure waves caused by explosions go through the skull and have bad effects on the brain if they occur frequently,” said Fraser. “Blast injury in the military is second to small explosive devices. It could be grenades, mortar, artillery but it can also be from a sniper using a high caliber weapon to the head.”

Veterans and other individuals who are exposed to repetitive explosions over time will often live with neurological symptoms.

Up until this point, physicians have had to consider a patient’s history and symptoms to conclude that their symptoms were repetitive blast injury.

The symptoms associated with repetitive blast injury are similar to a concussion, including headaches, and sensitivity to sound and light.

Researchers at Lawson began working with the Canadian military and defence scientists to develop a blood test to look for metabolites.

What they found is that the metabolic pattern was very different for those exposed to a blast injury compared to those that were not.

“What was unique about the metabolites profile is that the metalloids are actually expelled in the breath and that's how they leave the body,” said Fraser.

He adds, the device used to measure the metabolites is very similar to a breathalyzer and you can get a reading within a matter of minutes.

“That reading can be a green light, yellow light, or red light,” said Fraser. “The device can then determine if the person has been exposed to too many blasts... It could be used as a health surveillance tool to help our service members.”

There is currently no other way to accurately diagnose repetitive blast injury.

The device will be tested through upcoming clinical trials at Canadian military bases.