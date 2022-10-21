Brechin boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been implemented in the Brechin Industrial Park water system.

Water used for human consumption should be boiled for a least one minute as a precautionary measure.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has deemed the advisory necessary after a watermain break in the area.

Water for consumption must be boiled for:

Personal hygiene

Brushing teeth

Handwashing

Food preparation

Drinking water

Hand washing of dishes

Water supply for household animals

When in doubt, use boiled water.

For further information, contact the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Orillia office at (705) 325-9565.