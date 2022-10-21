Brechin boil water advisory
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A boil water advisory has been implemented in the Brechin Industrial Park water system.
Water used for human consumption should be boiled for a least one minute as a precautionary measure.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has deemed the advisory necessary after a watermain break in the area.
Water for consumption must be boiled for:
- Personal hygiene
- Brushing teeth
- Handwashing
- Food preparation
- Drinking water
- Hand washing of dishes
- Water supply for household animals
When in doubt, use boiled water.
For further information, contact the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Orillia office at (705) 325-9565.
