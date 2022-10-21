iHeartRadio

Brechin boil water advisory


A boil water advisory is in place in the Brechin/Lagoon City area, Fri. Oct. 21, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

A boil water advisory has been implemented in the Brechin Industrial Park water system.

Water used for human consumption should be boiled for a least one minute as a precautionary measure.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has deemed the advisory necessary after a watermain break in the area.

Water for consumption must be boiled for:

  • Personal hygiene
  • Brushing teeth
  • Handwashing
  • Food preparation
  • Drinking water
  • Hand washing of dishes
  • Water supply for household animals

When in doubt, use boiled water.

For further information, contact the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Orillia office at (705) 325-9565.

