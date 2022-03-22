Brendan Fraser set to appear at 2022 Calgary Expo in April

Officials with the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo have revealed another of the celebrity guests appearing at the 2022 event, saying Brendan Fraser will attend the show for the first time.

Fraser, known for his role in The Mummy franchise, as well as Airheads, Encino Man and George of the Jungle, is also set to appear in Warner Bros and DC Films' Batgirl.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Calgary Expo, which runs from April 21 to 24 at Stampede Park.

Previously announced guests include William Shatner (Star Trek), John Cleese (Monty Python), Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Domenic Monaghan from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (also known as Jay and Silent Bob) who will be reuniting with Clerks cast members Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson.

Organizers also announced Tuesday that the Calgary Expo Family Zone would be finding its home on the show floor this year.

"Young fans (and those who are young at heart) can check out the Family Zone for hands-on activities like making slime, playing 'Quidditch,' exploring Calgary Expo’s Animal Crossing inspired 'Little Village,' or making their own Mario level. All activities are included with admission," said a news release.

Organizers say the 15th anniversary event will feature more anime programming than ever before.

For more information about the Calgary Expo and to purchase tickets you can visit the event's website.