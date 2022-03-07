Brent crude up US$12, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens
The price of oil jumped more than US$12 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara LichA judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
Edmonton protesters call for no-fly zone over UkraineSupport for Ukraine continues in Alberta communities this weekend as more than a hundred people rallied for stronger action against Russia.
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exportsAlberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
Homicide investigation underway after death of man in HamiltonHamilton police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man on Sunday.
Alberta calls for an end to 'pointless' federal COVID-19 travel restrictionsAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says a motion will be presented in the legislature to call on Ottawa to end "pointless" COVID-19 travel measures.
Beaver rescued by White Rock RCMP expected to recover, wildlife centre saysAn adolescent beaver found struggling in the ocean in White Rock on Thursday is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued by RCMP officers and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation centre.
Youth arrested after theft, assault in Alberta and N.W.T. border town: RCMPRCMP arrested a 17-year-old youth in a town on the Alberta and Northwest Territories border after a three-day-long police operation.
Hundreds rally in downtown Vancouver in support of UkraineFor the third consecutive weekend, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Vancouver to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Test of new ferry could result in 'bonus' sailings on mid-Island routeTesting of a new BC Ferries vessel may result in "bonus" sailings between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, according to the island's ferry advisory committee.