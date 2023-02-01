Brentwood Lottery presents prizes to big winners

The top grand prizes won in the Brentwood Lottery were awarded Wednesday.

Three Windsor residents claimed their big winnings at the recovery home.

Patricia Becket received the keys to her new dark grey Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Cynthia Turner won nearly $140,000.

For the grand prize – Dena Peter opted for the cash prize of $780,000 over a dream home. She was completely shocked to hear the good news on her answering machine at home.

"So, I had four friends and family over at the time to hear the message the same time I actually heard it,” said Peter. “So, it was kind of - oh, there was a lot of screaming and hollering I'll tell you that, and jumping up and down and drinking."

Proceeds from the lottery support programs and services at Brentwood Recovery home.

The organization has its roots in Windsor since 1964, providing alcohol rehabilitation programs and support for those in need in the community.