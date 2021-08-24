Breslau residents pushing for community splash pad amid stifling heatwave

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and surrounding areas, prompting local splash pads to be bustling with activity.

“I like the thing that dumps on you gets your whole body and you're cool,” said one child at the splash pad in Waterloo Park.

But kids in Breslau are out of luck.

There are no splash pads in the community and some residents are lobbying for change.

“People here pay their taxes. If people work really hard and you know there are lots of children here. And young families here. They need this,” said Breslau resident Neil Campbell.

According to the Township, The Lion’s Club in Breslau has been fundraising for a number of years to install a splash pad near the community centre.

“The funds still reside with the Club and/or their fundraising partners,” Ann McArthur said in an e-mail statement to CTV Kitchener.

The project has yet to begin but the township added they do work to support these community groups and their efforts but the Township does not fully fund community capital projects such as this.

“I think the Township would be open to alternative locations for a splash pad, once the capital funds have been raised. Council would need to approve that. The Township’s Recreation & Community Services Department is currently undertaking an Outdoor Recreation Amenities plan that will evaluate at all the Township existing infrastructure such as parks and open spaces and based on growth, needs and any gaps in service levels provide recommendations to Council on where new amenities should be placed over the next 10 years to meet demands as the community continues to grow,” said the statement.

Campbell suggested a good alternative location for a splash pad could be at Hopewell Heights Park. He said there is a lot of empty space for it.

The park is currently under renovation after community members helped raise money for it in 2020. The renovations only include the playground area and no splash pad.

“What a waste of land. They should be using it for something,” said Campbell.

Meanwhile, the Region of Waterloo is warning the public to stay cool by visiting the local cooling centres that are now open.

Regional officials also asking the public the take breaks from the sun and stay hydrated as much as possible.